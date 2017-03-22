Family devastated by lost chickens

By Published:

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – We all can relate to the loss of a family pet and one local family is experiencing this today after losing 16 chickens in a fire.

According to the Sliger family, the chickens that were inside the shed were considered family pets. A fire broke out Monday night around six. Rockford, Rudd and Nora Springs volunteer firefighters responded. The cause of the fire is from a heat lamp that was placed inside for a hen.

The family is still trying to get over what happened.

“I looked out and saw my dad was trying to get the chickens out and by the time he was kicking in the doors, flames were just, it was way too late by that point,” JD Sliger said.

Sliger says he’s just happy the fire didn’t spread, saying they plan to buy more chickens later on.

