Fireworks bill passes the Iowa Senate

MASON CITY, Iowa – You may have more ways to light up the sky this Fourth of July. The Iowa Senate has passed a bill that would allow the sale of fireworks like roman candles and firecrackers.

Right now, retailers can only sell “novelty” fireworks like sparklers. Under the proposed legislation, cities and counties would have the power to restrict the use of the fireworks but not the sale.

“I’m not pro-fireworks being sold in the state or being used by that hasn’t been trained,” Mason City resident Aaron Beemer said. “And I think it’s going to add a lot of confusion.”

The bill will now go to the Iowa House where it also has support.

In Minnesota it is illegal to sell, have or use fireworks other than novelty ones like sparklers or poppers.