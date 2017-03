It was the shot of Benji Lundberg’s career. Lundberg had 18 points in NRHEG’s state quarterfinal, including a three-pointer at the buzzer in regulation that forced overtime.

However, St. Cloud Cathedral dominated the extra time on their way to a 70-59 victory.

Oakley Baker added 16 points for NRHEG. The Panthers are playing at state for the first time in school history.