Group working on first LGBTQ Pride event in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa- There is still a lot of work left to do, but a local group is looking to start the first of its kind LGBTQ Pride event in Mason City.

Those hosting the event started a GoFundMe page that has already raised over a grand to help pay for vendors and permits. Teanna Corcoran is one of the members of the groups looking to start the Pride festival. She says they hope to have entertainment, a parade and vendors.

A group tried to start a similar event to this around 10 years ago, but it was not successful;however, Corcoran says there is more need for this type of support now than ever.

“A lot more people are speaking out about their support for the LGBTQ community with Trump being an office and a lot of rights being threatened they were all just made available not too long ago,”she says.

Corcoran says they have looked at several other larger cities dates for their Pride events to try and plan around them. She hopes to kick the event off June 3 and 4.

If you would like to help kick off the first ever pride event in River City you can click the link below to contribute.

https://www.gofundme.com/MCPride