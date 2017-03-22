Guilty plea in Franklin County break-in

HAMPTON, Iowa – One man in pleading guilty in a Franklin County burglary.

19-year-old Nicholas James Howe of Waukon has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree burglary for the December 30, 2016 break-in.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Howe, 20-year-old Jason Riggan of Charles City and 19-year-old Christian Carstens of Waukon stole firearms, ammunition and a gun safe from the home at 1640 Club View Drive in rural Hampton.

Riggan has not yet entered a plea. Carstens is pleading not guilty and is due to stand trial on April 13.

Howe has been sentenced to one year in a residential facility and two years of probation.