Guilty plea in Franklin County break-in

By Published:
Nicholas Howe

HAMPTON, Iowa – One man in pleading guilty in a Franklin County burglary.

19-year-old Nicholas James Howe of Waukon has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree burglary for the December 30, 2016 break-in.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Howe, 20-year-old Jason Riggan of Charles City and 19-year-old Christian Carstens of Waukon stole firearms, ammunition and a gun safe from the home at 1640 Club View Drive in rural Hampton.

Riggan has not yet entered a plea.  Carstens is pleading not guilty and is due to stand trial on April 13.

Howe has been sentenced to one year in a residential facility and two years of probation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s