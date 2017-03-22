Homemade Guacamole

All you need:
2 tbsp lime juice
3 medium avocadoes, halved and seeded
1/3 c. finely chopped onion
3 tbsp chopped cilantro
1/2 tsp Hy-Vee salt
3/4 tsp Hy-Vee ground cumin
1 clove garlic, minced
1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
All you do:
1. Combine lime juice and avocado halves in medium bowl. Using a fork, roughly chop the avocado to desired consistency.
2. Stir in onion, cilantro, salt, cumin, garlic and tomato.
3. Cover and let stand 1 hour if serving at room temperature or refrigerate 2 to 3 hours to serve chilled.