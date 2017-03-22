Homemade Guacamole

All you need:

2 tbsp lime juice

3 medium avocadoes, halved and seeded

1/3 c. finely chopped onion

3 tbsp chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp Hy-Vee salt

3/4 tsp Hy-Vee ground cumin

1 clove garlic, minced

1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped

All you do:

1. Combine lime juice and avocado halves in medium bowl. Using a fork, roughly chop the avocado to desired consistency.

2. Stir in onion, cilantro, salt, cumin, garlic and tomato.

3. Cover and let stand 1 hour if serving at room temperature or refrigerate 2 to 3 hours to serve chilled.