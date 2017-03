MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman accused of stealing from her former employer has changed her plea.

43-year-old Amy Michele Monahan of Mason City is pleading guilty to one count of 1st degree theft. Authorities say she stole tens of thousands of dollars from Lake Chevrolet in Clear Lake between December 2013 and January 2016. Monahan was employed there as the office manager.

A hearing in her case has been scheduled for April 24.