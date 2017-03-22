Millennials needing help with taxes

MASON CITY, Iowa – Time is running out to file your taxes. As the deadline approaches, it seems one generation needs a little extra help when the tax man comes calling.

“My parents helped me, my parents did them for me,” Noah Harris said.

“As far as I know all my friends have their parents do them,” Tyler Toebe said.

Filing taxes can sound scary and for millennials that seems to be the case.

“I’m assuming they’re kind of hard to figure out on your own,” Toebe said.

“I’ve never been taught how to do them so I’ve always relied on my family to do them for me ever since I’ve had a job,” Harris added.

Harris and Toebe are both freshmen in college and this year, just like previous years, their parents are filing their taxes for them.

“I think most of the people that I know like all my friends and everything all have their parents do it for them,” Harris said.

And it’s not uncommon. A survey by ORC International says 37 percent of millennials rely on their parents for help with their taxes, or have their parents do the taxes for them.

“It definitely helps when they do it for me but it’d be nice to sit alongside them so we can do them together so in the future I can do it all on my own,” Toebe said.

And Harris is hoping for the same.

“Hopefully coming up this year or next year I can learn how to do it myself,” he said.

But whatever way you get them done, you better do it soon. The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18. That’s because the usual deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday, and Monday the 17th is Emancipation Day.