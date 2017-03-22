What are the next steps for Mason City’s downtown?

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s the talk of the town. From support to skepticism, residents are on both sides of an issue that continues to heat up North Iowa.

“I feel great about it, I think the community needs it. North Iowa needs it,” Scott Moorman from Mason City said.

“I’m excited and also skeptical about it. I’m not sure how it’s going to look,” Zack Hoffmann from Mason City said.

“I think it’d be good, good for our future, good for our kids who will spend their lives in this town,” Rick Mahnesmith from Mason City said.

After about a year of debates and decisions, the Mason City City Council is moving forward with a plan to build a hotel in downtown Mason City. Gatehouse Capital has been chosen as the developer, but there’s still plenty of work ahead.

Flash back to when city leaders came up with a plan to build a multi-purpose arena, a parking ramp, and a hotel. Now that plan has changed, and a parking ramp would not be built.

Instead, that money would be used for a skyway connecting the proposed hotel to Music Man Square, moving the museum out of Music Man Square and giving the building a face-lift along with giving Gatehouse Capital an interest-free loan.

“I’m not sure about the arena, and my personal opinion is we have enough hotels in town, but at the same time I don’t know if we need more,” Hoffmann said.

City leaders now have to meet with state officials to let them know their plans are changing and the state will have to approve the changes in order for the city to get funding for the multi-purpose arena. Community members still have questions.

“How much money will it cost taxpayers?” Mahnesmith asked.

For the four items to get done, it’s approximate cost is $7.5 million. The multi-purpose arena would be about $12.5 million on top of that, but city officials say money from the state, county, and sales tax would all go toward it. Officials say the purpose of these changes is to draw tourism.

“It’s going to put out there Mason City is positive, Mason City is growing,” Moorman said.

According to city leaders, this project can’t be done without some public hearings and possible votes.

“Well hopefully we get out there – the positive people get out, the people with a vision – to vote,” Moorman said.

The city council’s decision came down to deciding between Gatehouse Capital and a company called G8 Development.

Phillip Chodur with G8 Development says he’s still looking to build a hotel. He says his would be about 700 feet from the hotel Gatehouse would build. Chodur wants to build a Marriott hotel, while Gatehouse doesn’t have a specific company lined up yet.