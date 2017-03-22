Overnight standoff ends in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An overnight standoff has ended.

Around 9:30 pm Tuesday, officers were called to the 1100 block of 13th Avenue NE about a domestic/psychological crisis. They arrived to find a man in possession of a rifle who went inside the garage and refused to come out. Officers believed the man was under the influence of alcohol and was possibly suicidal.

Police continued to communicate with the man throughout the night and thought there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood. The Rochester Police Emergency Response Unit was sent to the scene around 7 am and the man surrendered a little after 9 am. It is unknown what if any criminal charges he may be facing.

This incident took place a few blocks from Jefferson Elementary School and police worked with school officials to make sure all students could arrive safely Wednesday morning.