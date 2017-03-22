Pipeline Safety Training in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Iowa Pipeline Association held a safety awareness training at the North Iowa Events Center Wednesday to help emergency responders and public officials keep communities safe.

Worth County Communication Supervisor and Worth County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Marilyn Stayner attended the meeting. She said she’s no stranger to emergency situations.

“We had a chemical plant that caught on fire [in Northwood in 2014], we had to evacuate the town.”

In February, a pipeline leak spilled 47,000 gallons of diesel fuel near Hanlontown.

Stayner said when there’s an emergency, they’re usually the first ones to get the call, which is why she said it’s important they know what to do and who to call.

Iowa Pipeline Association trainer Mike Hartman said they also discussed some of the common pipelines that run into homes and what to do if you’re responding to an emergency.

“Evacuate the area, open some windows, get the pipeline company there to shut off the gas, said Hartman. “And be really careful with ignition sources, so if you flip a light switch in your house, that can be actually an ignition source and set off an explosion if you have a gas leak in your house.”

Stayner said she’s hoping her community doesn’t experience another pipeline emergency, but she’ll be ready if it happens.

“If you have a leak or you have a gas line that ruptures, everybody plays a different part.”