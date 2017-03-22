Rochester town home fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A candle caused a garage fire Wednesday at a four-plex town home.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a 911 call just after 1 pm at 5372 Weatherstone Circle NW.  An occupant was apparently using a candle for light in the garage and placed it on a plastic shelf.  The candle came in contact with other materials and started a flash fire.

The flames burned through the wooden wall separating the garage for another garage next door.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and fire damage was limited to the two garages but there was smoke damage to all units of the four-plex.  There was also heat damage to the soffits of the two town homes on the end where the fire began.

There were no injuries and firefighters were able to save three pets from the town home filled with the most smoke.

A preliminary damage estimate is less than $50,000.

The residents of the four-plex have been allowed to return home.

