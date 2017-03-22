Students aim to “Make-A-Wish” possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Inspired by a fellow classmate, students in our area are hoping to “Make-A-Wish” come true.

Throughout the week, students at all Rochester High Schools are participating in a state service project to fund a Wish for a child with a life-threatening disease through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

We stopped by John Marshall where students are organizing fundraising activities in the hopes of raising at least $6,400 to make a Wish possible.

The idea for this years project came after a JM student shared her family’s experience with Make-A-Wish.

“We have a girl at our school whose brother was recently diagnosed with cancer and they’ve struggled with it over the past year, year and a half so it’s really a topic that’s close to home for us,” explains JM Junior Theresa Peterson. “We really wanted to give back in that sense because we saw how awesome it was for her family to go on their trip.”

Anyone can make a donation to the cause by dropping it off at the JM main office this week. Potbelly’s sandwich shop will also be donating a portion of their sales to the fundraiser all day Thursday and Friday.