Timeline: How did we get here in Gatehouse Capital project?

March 21 – The Mason City City Council chose Gatehouse Capital to develop a new hotel in downtown Mason City. It was a 5-0 vote with Bill Schickel absent.

Councilman John Lee said if things progress as planned, construction could begin this fall.

City Administrator Brent Trout said it will take about 4-6 weeks to come to a final development agreement.

March 16 – Mason City mayor Eric Bookmeyer said he wants to let citizens decide which developer will build a downtown hotel.

Bookmeyer proposed an Aug. 1 vote on whether the city should work with G8 Development or Gatehouse Capital. The City Council declined to make a decision on March 8, and Bookmeyer issued a memo outlining where he thinks the process should go.

March 14 – Gatehouse Capital developers met with community members to hear questions and concerns regarding the proposal.

David Rachie, a developer with Gatehouse Capital, said their idea is to turn the Music Man Square into a convention center, with the museum becoming a grand ballroom that would sit more than 600 people. The proposed hotel would be located on the south side of the mall, where the mall parking lot is currently located. They would be connected with an enhanced pedestrian crossing or a skyway.

March 8 – The Mason City City Council said it needed more time to decide what company will construct a downtown hotel.

