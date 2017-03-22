Wells Fargo plans to upgrade ATMs

MASON CITY, Iowa- Wells Fargo is adding a new feature to their ATMs.

Customers will be able to access their funds using their cell phone instead of a bank card. Using the Wells Fargo app, customers can get an eight-digit code to enter into the ATM along with their pin.

Christian Digwo of Mason City, a Wells Fargo customer, said he plans to stick to using a debit card when he’s at the ATM.

“We live in the age of cyber crime,” said Digwo. “Which is getting worse and worse as the years go by.”

Wells Fargo plans to start upgrading their ATMs next week.