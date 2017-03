It has to be one of their best games of the season. Austin rolled through Marshall in Thursday’s Class AAA semifinals 73-53. They’ll play DeLaSalle for the Class AAA championship on Saturday.

Duoth Gach paced the Packers with 29 points, Oman Oman added 14.

Austin returns to the title game for the 11th time in school history. They played DeLaSalle for the title in 2013 and 2014.