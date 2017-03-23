“Being Muslim” event described as “shocking, heart-warming, disturbing and hilarious” all in one evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With the rise of Islamophobia and misconceptions surrounding Islam, a Rochester woman was inspired to give people a look into the everyday lives of Muslim-Americans.

“Being Muslim: A Practical Guide” may have been dreamt up by Regina Mustafa, but she says it’s truly turned into a community effort. The multi-media live performance event will include theatre, visual art, and spoken word poetry to address various themes including; Islamophobia, racism, sexism and the anxieties they create.

“The bulk of the event focuses around 6 skits which are reenactments of events which happened in the lives of American-Muslims within the past year and a half,” Mustafa explains. “It’s not an “Islam 101″ kind of thing at all, it really is just giving a glimpse about what we go through on a day-to-day basis.”

One major aspect of Muslim-American lives that will be addressed in two of the skits is how they are impacted in the aftermath of a terrorist attack. Mustafa says with the most recent attack happening just this week in London, the topics being discussed during this event are even more significant.

“This is part of what being Muslim is like,” she says. “What is really going on with Muslims everyday in the aftermath of one of these attacks done by somebody who claims to be Muslim.”

Being Muslim: A Practical Guide is free and open to the public, however the recommended age is 13+ due to adult languages and themes.

Saturday March 25th at the Rochester Art Center

Art Exhibit opens at 3:30pm

Being Muslim Live Performance begins at 4pm