Black Iron looks to expand

GLENVILLE, Minn.- Black Iron is a sheet metal manufacturing company is looking to bring more jobs back to the United States. They are looking to double the size of their staff.

Michael Wallin is the owner and he says most manufacturers have everything made in China because it’s so cheap. Now he’s using some new machines to speed up his production and keeping his prices down.

In doing so he doesn’t have to cut his employees’ wages. In fact he’s able to expand his business.

Wallin hopes others follow in his footsteps to bring more jobs back to the United States.

“The cheap labor force of China through technology and new state of the art of machinery can produce parts much faster than how we used to do it,” said Wallin. “So in creating parts faster means that parts are cheaper and gives us an edge to try and compete with companies that are overseas.”

There are currently five employees at Black Iron and they are hoping to hire at least five more in the next couple of months.

Black Iron takes on contracts with larger companies, but they also take on smaller projects. They say the public can come to them with ideas or sketches and just about anything you can dream up and they can bring to life.