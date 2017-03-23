Cell tower project moves forward

OSAGE, Iowa – After months of controversy, one small local town is getting a new cell tower. Osage city leaders are looking to stop dead spots in the downtown area, and US Cellular wants to build a tower on the corner of 7th and St. streets. But local historians didn’t think it would fit it with the historic look of the buildings downtown.

But after re-designing the tower, its construction was approved.

“I’m a retailer here on Main Street and just concerned about what it would look like adjacent to our building,” Ken Emerson said.

The tower will be a pole with a gold ball at the top.