Disease fatal to bats spreading in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A disease deadly to hibernating bats has now been confirmed in six counties.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says white-nose syndrome has been found in Fillmore, Goodhue, Becker, Dakota, St. Louis and Washington counties.

WNS, named for the white fungal growth observed on infected bats, is not known to pose a threat to humans or other animals.

Recent DNR surveys in in areas where white-nose syndrome has been detected measured 31 to 73 percent declines in bat population.

“While some locations are still testing negative, the results of recent surveys lead us to conclude that WNS is likely to be present anywhere bats hibernate in Minnesota,” said Ed Quinn, DNR natural resource program supervisor. “Four of Minnesota’s bat species hibernate, and four species migrate. WNS will have a substantial effect on Minnesota’s hibernating bat population. Neighboring states have reported declines of 70 to 95 percent in specific locations, as we recorded this year at Soudan Mine.”

The DNR says white-nose syndrome was first documented in North America in 2007 in eastern New York and has since spread to 30 states and five Canadian provinces, killing more than 5.7 million bats.