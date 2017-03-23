DMC crosses $200 mil investment threshold

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Destination Medical Center has crossed an important financial threshold.

The DMC Corporation Board of Directors says the project has received nearly $298 million dollars in private investment, far more than the $200 million required in order to get state funding for public infrastructure improvements.

“Reaching this important milestone reaffirms that we are on the right track, and Rochester is already experiencing growth and new opportunities,” says Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, DMCC Board Chair. “With the $200M threshold met, I look forward to working with the State of Minnesota, Rochester community and Mayo Clinic to invest in transportation, world-class amenities, and other public infrastructure that supports opportunity for everyone.”

The private investments in the DMC District between July 2013 and December 2016 range from new construction to improvements on existing buildings.

“The momentum we’re building, based on this business model, has never been stronger,” says Lisa Clarke, executive director of the DMC EDA. “We currently have 14 projects with a total value of more than $700M under development or in the planning phases, and we’re receiving strong interest from real estate investors and developers from around the globe.”