Entrepreneur for a Day at Newman Catholic Elementary School

MASON CITY, Iowa- Fifth graders at Newman Catholic Elementary School learned what it takes to become an entrepreneur. It’s all part of a program put on by the NIACC John Pappa-John Entrepreneurial Center.

“I never really thought, oh when I grow up, I want to be an entrepreneur,” said Cole Arp, Newman Catholic Elementary School 5th grader.

But now it’s something Arp is considering after taking part in the Entrepreneur for a Day program at school, learning leadership and team work skills in a fun way.

“They would pair us up in groups and they would have one of us put our heads down and one of us look at a picture,” said Arp. “Once we put our heads up, the picture was hidden, so they had to describe it to us, my partner described a boat and I had to draw this out.”

Arp said it’s a less he actually really prepares you for the future. “If you were a leader, you wouldn’t able to just say ‘make a chair’ and they could make any kind of chair, it may not be the one you want,” said Arp. “You would have to describe it to them.”

Arp said one day he wants become a veterinarian. He spends almost every weekend at the Humane Society of North Iowa. He said he knows there’s a need to help our furry friends. During the program, he learned how to manage his money.

“I wanted to put in $200 thousand for college to go to the University of California to become a veterinarian,” said Arp.

His classmate Celine Matthews also wants to become a social entrepreneur. “They can help the environment, or people, or animals that need help with anything and I like helping.”