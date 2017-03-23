Grassley Talks Healthcare

KIMT News 3 – Many anticipated a vote Thursday with repealing Obamacare, but that’s not happening.

U.S Senator Chuck Grassley says the delay must be for a good reason. Grassley talked healthcare during a satellite interview from Washington D.C. Thursday with KIMT.

Saying Obamacare is in a death spiral. President Donald Trump would like to repeal and replace Obamacare, providing tax credits to help people pay medical bills. Grassley says he’s not ok with the voting delay.

“No I think there would be a reason for it to be on the president’s desk a week from tomorrow but it may not be there. Insurance companies have to file their rates by April 1st, it’d be nice if the insurance companies know what the policy over the years is going to be,” Grassley said.

For the bill to not pass 23 republicans would have to vote no, alongside all democrats. They’re looking to vote Friday.