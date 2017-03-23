There are reasons why houses are burning faster

KIMT News 3 – A recent study by a safety consulting company is revealing some alarming numbers about house fires.

Thirty years ago, you had an average of 17 minutes to get out of your home if it went up in flames. Now, you have just three to four minutes.

It’s hard to imagine while relaxing in your living room that the items you sit on and surround yourself with can be deadly.

“It was a shock and disbelief that ‘no that’s not our house, that’s not the fire. It’s probably some other farmer burning something,’ and the closer I got, your heart just sinks,” Jennifer Nobbs said.

It’s an image Nobbs can’t get out of her mind. In June of 2014, her home in Nora Springs went up in flames.

“Just an ultimate shock of this house we had worked on it for eight years – almost completely … just, it’s gone … that shock and disbelief of ‘how did this happen?’ ” Nobbs said.

According to Underwrite Laboratories, an American Safety Consulting Company, furniture that’s made these days burns faster than ever. That’s because a lot of it is made from synthetic material.

“It is shocking to see videos of it or in person, knowing we’ve responded to a call and can be there in five minutes to 10, and we already have a very large fire in progress,” Dave Nelson with Mason City Fire Department said.

That means your couch, your curtains, even your carpet are all potential fire hazards.

“Very few of the things we have in our homes anymore are the natural cotton materials that would be slower burning material,” Nelson said.

That’s not the only problem, Nelson said.

“Homes are larger than they were 50 years ago; seems to be more of a design of that open concept,” Nelson said.

The bigger the home, the more room a fire has to spread, but there are ways to keep your family safe.

“We try to put the emphasis back with people of what we teach at the earliest of ages – make sure you have smoke detectors in your home, make sure they’re located where you’re sleeping,” Nelson said.

Those are alll steps Nobbs takes after learning firsthand how devastating a fire can be.

“Anytime you hear a fire truck, or even recently with these new house fires just in the last week, it still hits home,” Nobbs said.

Nelson says remember when escaping your home in the three or four minutes you have, shut the doors behind you, preventing the fire to spread quickly through out your home.