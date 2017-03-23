Iowa Senate Passes Bill to Ban Texting While Driving

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would ban texting and driving.

The bill would also ban the use of social media, using the internet and playing games on your phone while driving.

Under the current law in Iowa, drivers can be ticketed for texting while driving only if they commit another offense such as speeding.

“I do feel like it’s a big issue,” said Jeanette Cink of Clear Lake. “I see people all the time driving looking at their phones or just glancing down. I feel like anything could happen in an instant and if people would stop doing that we could maybe save some lives.”

Each day in the United States, 8 people are killed and more than a thousand are injured in crashes that involve a distracted driver.

In Minnesota, it’s illegal for drivers to text, email, or use the internet on their phones while driving, including while stopped in traffic or at a light.