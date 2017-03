MASON CITY, Iowa – An inmate in the Cerro Gordo County Jail has died.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his detox cell at around 4:25 am Thursday. Jail staff performed life saving measures and the man was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa, where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into this death. An autopsy is scheduled.

The name of the inmate has not been released.