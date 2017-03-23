Local man living in London reacts to terror attack

KIMT News 3 – As the news starting trickling in yesterday about a terror attack, people around the country, and even in London, were glued to their televisions looking for answers.

“I was at work when the news came on came across Bloomberg and we turned the TVs on,” Jared Sholly, who works in London, said.

Sholly is from Clear Lake and his parents still live there, but now he’s working in finance in London.

And just days ago, Sholly was walking around the same area where the attack happened.

“It’s crazy because I was just down there on Saturday walking around,” Sholly said. “I had my two brothers and my cousin visiting, so I was showing them the House of Parliament and Big Ben and Westminster Abbey, which is right where it happened on the Westminster Bridge.”

He said the thought ran through his head of what could have happened if he was around, but he didn’t let it worry him for long.

“There’s almost 10 million people living in London, and just cycling to work, for example, it’s probably more dangerous than worrying about a terrorist attack,” Sholly said.

Sholly is leaving London today for a trip to Amsterdam. He says everyone is now trying to move forward and make sense of it all.

“You can’t let it bother you and change the way you live your life because then the terrorists are going to win,” he said. “And you know everyone’s just trying to collectively move forward.

We also had a chance to talk to Sholly’s mom, Kristy, today and she says she was worried about her son but was able to get in touch with him pretty quickly after the attack.