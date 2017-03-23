Prichard forms exploratory committee for Iowa Governor

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – State Representative Todd Prichard has officially formed a committee to explore running for governor.

The Charles City Democrat says he’s filed the proper paperwork and formed a group to advise him as he considers the campaign.

“I know Iowa can do better than what we have seen during this legislative session,” said Prichard. “The current administration appears to have given up on creating quality jobs and growing wages in communities like Charles City, and we need a new vision for Iowa. I am considering a run for governor because Iowa needs fresh leadership with the vision to drive meaningful economic growth across the entire state, and I look forward to offering some new ideas as well as a new approach to getting things done for all Iowans.”

Prichard’s “leadership team” includes Marcia Nichols, David Dawson, Brad Anderson, Sue Dvorsky, Bob Dvorsky and Keisha Cunnings.

Prichard was elected to the Iowa House in 2012.

To learn more, visit http://www.ToddPrichard.com.