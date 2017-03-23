Report: Iowa’s Dallas County among fastest-growing U.S. counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says Dallas County was the fifth-fastest-growing county in the nation in the bureau’s latest estimate.

The bureau says in a report released Wednesday night that from July 1, 2015, to July 1, 2016, Dallas County’s population grew by 4.6 percent. The county population has increased by more than 27 percent since 2010.

Gary Krob of the State Data Center at the State Library of Iowa says that 2016 population estimates show that the state population continues to grow, but it’s occurring in just 23 of Iowa’s 99 counties. He says the Des Moines-West Des Moines Metropolitan area has been the state’s fastest-growing metro area, increasing by 11.4 percent in population since 2010. Adams County has declined at the highest rate: 8.3 percent since 2010.

