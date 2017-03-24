Burglary arrests in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men were arrested Thursday after a reported burglary.

The Mason City Police Department responded around 12:48 pm to a call of suspicious activity in the area of 26th Street and South Washington Avenue. Officers arrived and determined a home in the 00 block of 25th Street SW had been burglarized and two suspects had left the area on foot.

A search around the Georgia Hanford Park located 46-year-old John Dana Adams of Mason City and police apprehended 21-year-old Dylan James Mennenga of Mason City just south of 19th Street and South Carolina Terrace.

Adams is charged with 1st degree burglary. Mennenga is accused of 2nd degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Adams is being held without bond and Mennenga is being held on $10,000 bond.