Elementary school is collecting cell phones for the troops

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Sibley Elementary School is coming up with a unique way to support our men and women overseas fighting for our freedom. They are collecting any type of cell phone that people don’t use anymore and they will donate them to the troops.

“It’s a good idea because some people can’t afford the phones and it would be so fun to see the smiles on their face when the phones are brought to them,” said Nevaeh Wacholz, 4th Grader at Sibley Elementary School. “It’s a good idea and will be good to see their reaction.”

From IPhones, to Nokias to even flip phones from the early 2000’s Sibley is looking to fill a box up with old ones.

“We are giving them to people who are fighting for our freedom and are doing what they need to for our country,” said Diane Schultz, Principal at Sibley Elementary School. “Our kids relate to that because we make a big deal of that and it’s real life for a lot of them.”

Their effort is something you can’t teach out of a textbook.

“It’s not only about academics here. We have a lot of things that we want to do and make sure kids are academically sound, but there are a lot of social and emotional pieces that are important,” said Schultz. “We want to show the kids what it takes to be a lifelong citizen of the world as well and academics is part of that, but what else can you do to give back to others?”

They don’t have a goal set for how many cell phones they want to collect, but every one of them counts.

“Maybe they can contact their families on them and stuff,” said Wacholz. “Maybe they have a kid and they haven’t seen them in a long time. It would just be really fun for them to communicate.”

It’s not just students and family members at Sibley that are able to donate their phones. Anyone can donate. If you’re interesting in donating you can drop them off during school hours at Sibley Elementary School. There address is 1501 W Front St.