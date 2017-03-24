Forgery charge against Lake Mills man

By Published:
Andrew Adams

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is facing a charge of forgery for passing a check written on the account of a southern Minnesota business.

29-year-old Andrew Scott Adams of Lake Mills allegedly presented a forged check for $4,000 at Farmers Trust Savings Bank in Lake Mills on March 4.  The check was allegedly made out to Adams from Wangsness Enterprise in Albert Lea.

According to court documents, a witness says they saw a man who was not an authorized agent of Wangsness Enterprise write the check out in front of Adams.  Law enforcement also says Adams told them he “hoped” the check would be good but ultimately admitted he knew it was not.

