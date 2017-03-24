Guilty plea in Austin drug case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty in a Mower County drug case.

31-year-old Joseph Perry White of St. Cloud entered a guilty plea Friday to one count of 5th degree drug possession. White and Amanda Hanson of Lyle were arrested on August 30, 2016 after a search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of East Oakland Avenue in Austin.

Authorities say drugs were found at the home and three children there were placed into foster care after White and Hanson were arrested.

A sentencing date for White has not been set.

Hanson is pleading not guilty to 5th degree drug possession, storing methamphetamine in the residence of a child and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Her trial is scheduled for May 15.