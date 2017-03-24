Iowa State’s head basketball coaches agree to contract extensions.

AMES – Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm and women’s coach Bill Fennelly have agreed to extensions through 2022, according to Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard.

“We have two of the premiere college basketball programs in the nation, and each is led by a very successful and talented coach,” Pollard said in a release. “Securing contract extensions with Steve and Bill solidifies the future of both programs for our institution, fans and student-athletes.”

Iowa State’s combined home attendance for 2016-17 ranked fourth in the NCAA, and the Cyclones were one of 25 schools to reach the NCAA tournament for both men and women.

Prohm, who has been at Iowa State for two seasons, led Iowa State to its third Big 12 tournament title in four years. He has a record of 47-23 at Iowa State.

Fennelly has led Iowa State to the NCAA Tournament in 10 of the last 11 seasons.

He has led Iowa State to a 465-236 record over 22 years.