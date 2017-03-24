Iowa’s February unemployment rate drops to 3.2 percent

By Published: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new report says Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2 percent in February, its lowest level since 2001.

Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday that the rate was two-tenths of a point lower than the 3.4 percent in January and was down six-tenths of a point from 3.8 percent a year ago.

The national rate dropped to 4.7 percent last month from 4.8 percent in January.

Agency director Beth Townsend says employers in the state added 3,000 in the past month, led by education and health services.

The number of unemployed residents dropped to 53,600 in February from 56,900 in January. The current estimate is 10,600 lower than the year-ago level of 64,200.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s