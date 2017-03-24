Man gets jail, probation for shooting death of Iowa girl

VINTON, Iowa (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been given 60 days in jail on charges related to the shooting death of a 14-year-old Iowa girl.

Court records say William Hines Jr. was sentenced Thursday in Vinton. He’d pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was given a suspended 360-day sentence. He also pleaded guilty to interference with official acts and harassment of a public official or employee and was given 30 days in jail for each crime.

Prosecutors say Hines admitted holding the rifle Feb. 24, 2015, but couldn’t remember whether his finger was on the trigger when it discharged, fatally wounding Emma Redlinger. She was a freshman at Vinton-Shellsburg High School who lived in Vinton.

Hines was 16 at the time of the shooting but was prosecuted as an adult.