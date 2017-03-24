Mayo helps reunite boy battling cancer with lost teddy bear

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who briefly lost the teddy bear that has helped him through cancer treatment was reunited with his stuffed animal thanks to Mayo Clinic workers, a round of social media shares and a police escort.

Aiden Remme, of Brewster, was undergoing his 60th round of chemotherapy when Teddy went missing. Remme has brain cancer and has never undergone a scan or surgery without his stuffed animal.

The Rochester Post Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2mzeOcY ) that Aiden’s mom, Tracy, called for help on social media asking people near Mayo to help search for Teddy. After more than 1,000 shares, the bear was found by a Mayo Clinic employee on Wednesday.

A police officer picked up the bear from Mayo and it was back in Remme’s arms later that afternoon.