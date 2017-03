Not guilty plea in Rochester drug arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the people arrested after a search allegedly found evidence of drug sales is pleading not guilty.

47-year-old Julie Bigelow of Rushford and 48-year-old Jay Krampitz of Rochester were taken into custody on February 21 after police searched 2135 51st Street NW in Rochester. Officers say they discovered 77 grams of methamphetamine and items used for drug sales and packaging at the scene.

Bigelow pleaded not guilty plea Friday to 1st degree possession of methamphetamine. Krampitz has not entered a plea to 1st degree possession and 1st degree sale of meth.