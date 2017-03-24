Rochester man now facing federal prosecution

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is now facing federal charges for allegedly being part of a drug trafficking ring.

33-year-old Shane Robert Edwards of Rochester was arrested on November 9, 2016 after police searched a Rochester mobile home and allegedly found 11 grams of methamphetamine and 23 firearms. Edwards pleaded not guilty but local drug and gun charges have now been dismissed to allow for his federal prosecution.

Edwards is one of six people accused of conspiracy to distribute meth in Minnesota between December 2015 and November 2016. The other defendants are Marco Antonio Avila, Morena Cris Avila, Brady Lloyd Binstock, Star Dawn Cruz Severino and Luis Montes-Munoz.

Edwards, also identified in federal court documents by the nickname “Homegrown,” is additionally accused of using false identification to buy two .45 caliber pistols from a licensed firearms dealer in Rochester in October 2016.

Edwards is pleading not guilty and his trial is scheduled for June 5 in the Twin Cities.