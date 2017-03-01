Golden Apple: Kyle Finney

BYRON, Minn. – Our weekly Golden Apple Award is going to a teacher who assists students both on and off the court.

Kyle Finney, who teaches eighth grade social studies is being honored this week. It didn’t take us long to understand his impact on the Byron’s schools. “I think he has a unique ability to build repore with kids pretty quickly,” Principal of Byron Middle School Richard Swanson says.

One way he connects with students is letting them know why what’s happening in the world is important to them. “We just finished our Africa unit learning about all the countries in Africa about the poverty and everything that’s happening,” Eighth Grader Abigail Helget adds. He also makes it fun. “Honestly his class is really fun and unlike other classes where you just sit there all the time he lets you move around and do stuff,” Eighth Grader Aleya Robinson tells us.

As for the man of the hour, he says this award will mean a lot to him. “It means a lot knowing it comes from the kids it’s not handed down by administration or anything else it’s from my clients they are the ones enjoying what I am doing and that means a lot to me,” Mr. Finney says.